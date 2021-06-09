Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,910 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $45,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Pool by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after buying an additional 239,926 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pool by 125.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,885,000 after buying an additional 159,526 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 398.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,094,000 after buying an additional 141,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $440.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $244.91 and a 52-week high of $449.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.50.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.29.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.