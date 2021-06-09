Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 514,471 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 514,471 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.12% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $54,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 286,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 226,123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 375,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after buying an additional 52,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of HE opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

