ACCO Brands (ACCO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
6/7/2021 – ACCO Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
6/3/2021 – ACCO Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
5/31/2021 – ACCO Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
5/27/2021 – ACCO Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
5/17/2021 – ACCO Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
5/14/2021 – ACCO Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
5/4/2021 – ACCO Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
4/21/2021 – ACCO Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.92. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.22.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
