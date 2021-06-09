ACCO Brands (ACCO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/7/2021 – ACCO Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – ACCO Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/31/2021 – ACCO Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – ACCO Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/17/2021 – ACCO Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – ACCO Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2021 – ACCO Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – ACCO Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.92. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.22.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

