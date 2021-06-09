Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings. Accuray also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accuray.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accuray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $403.82 million, a PE ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 1.88. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

