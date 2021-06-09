Achain (ACT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00116255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00069819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.56 or 0.00921576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.48 or 0.09075376 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.