Acorn Income Fund Ltd (LON:AIF) Announces GBX 5.75 Dividend

Acorn Income Fund Ltd (LON:AIF) announced a dividend on Friday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AIF opened at GBX 371 ($4.85) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11. The stock has a market cap of £58.68 million and a PE ratio of -11.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 353.65. Acorn Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 201 ($2.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 376 ($4.91).
Acorn Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.