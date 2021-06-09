Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.34. 41,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,073. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.