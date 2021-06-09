Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts comprises about 2.0% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $167,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.37.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,423. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.33 and a fifty-two week high of $210.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

