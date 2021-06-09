Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $309.00

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 309 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 294.50 ($3.85), with a volume of 17005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.85).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of £625.39 million and a PE ratio of 74.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other Advanced Medical Solutions Group news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 28,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.15), for a total transaction of £67,855.96 ($88,654.25).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

