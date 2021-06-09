Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 616.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $869,000.

NYSEARCA:PICB opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.39.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

