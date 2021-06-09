Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $164,000 Stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $14,055,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,958,000 after acquiring an additional 672,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,637,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,587 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,960,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,493,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $803.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.