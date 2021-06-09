Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $175,000 Position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 941,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 491,953 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 78.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 47.2% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $518.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 191.18% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

