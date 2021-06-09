Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $185,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $215,139,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $131,359,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,452,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLTR opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $3,661,661.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,035.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 402,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,728,433.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,407,323 shares of company stock valued at $140,961,088 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

