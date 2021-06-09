Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,049 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.36. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.85.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.