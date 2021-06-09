Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,792 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IONS. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

