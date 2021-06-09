Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,104 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth about $9,650,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 949.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.2153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

