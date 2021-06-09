Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 56,925 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,925 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Callaway Golf worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $27,225,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,802,000 after acquiring an additional 878,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 792,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 171.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter.

ELY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.22. 2,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,618. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.43.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

