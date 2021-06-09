Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,284 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,426 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

NYSE:FBHS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,330. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,909,854. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.