Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOR. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE:WOR traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,252. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.22.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $4,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,415,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,255,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.