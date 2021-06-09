Advisory Research Inc. Has $14.01 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,050 shares during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp comprises 1.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 480,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.10. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,974 shares of company stock valued at $805,528. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

