Advisory Research Inc. Has $18.51 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,012,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,145 shares during the period. Element Solutions accounts for about 1.3% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $18,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 55,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESI traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

ESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

