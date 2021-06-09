Advisory Research Inc. Has $26.56 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,531 shares during the quarter. Valvoline makes up approximately 1.9% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.56% of Valvoline worth $26,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Valvoline by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Valvoline by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Valvoline by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891,814 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.08. 3,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,408. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

