Advisory Research Inc. Sells 1,763 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.41% of World Fuel Services worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $34.52. 929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,471. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. Research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $110,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,628 shares of company stock worth $1,972,687. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

