Advisory Research Inc. Sells 19,050 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,050 shares during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp comprises about 1.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $14,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,974 shares of company stock valued at $805,528 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STL traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.18. 25,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,890. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

