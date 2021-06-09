Advisory Research Inc. Sells 1,914 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $1,537,427.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.63. 257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.52.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

