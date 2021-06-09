Advisory Research Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,476 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 273.7% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 54,744 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 158.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.00. 23,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,713. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

