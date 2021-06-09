Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMTX. Truist began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AMTX stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. 1,333,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,566. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $471.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of -0.13. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $245,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $314,000. 36.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

