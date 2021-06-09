Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72,037 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $19,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $10,071,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $138.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $140.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $6,544,104 in the last three months.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

