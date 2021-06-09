Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 20,888 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

