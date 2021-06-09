Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

