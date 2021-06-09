Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 21.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 486.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,455,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.71.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $160.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.91 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.51.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,359,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

