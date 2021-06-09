Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.24 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $31,848,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SE. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

Shares of SE opened at $264.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of -73.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.87.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

