Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 262,248 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,517,000 after acquiring an additional 560,317 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,160,000 after acquiring an additional 72,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 976,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,352,000 after acquiring an additional 192,220 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TENB opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.11 and a beta of 1.71. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $101,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,589.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $713,550.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,705.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

