Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $3,951,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,713,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $115.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.04.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

ADS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

