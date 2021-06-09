Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 17,582 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,373.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion and a PE ratio of -28.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

