Aion (AION) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.50 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $93.45 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,020.74 or 0.99492211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00038420 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.53 or 0.01032782 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00385601 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00481816 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00074276 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004155 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

