Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.60 Per Share

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Air Partner’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AIR stock opened at GBX 96.33 ($1.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. Air Partner has a 1-year low of GBX 56.13 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.06. The company has a market capitalization of £61.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32.

In other Air Partner news, insider Mark Briffa sold 30,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £19,969.95 ($26,090.87).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Air Partner in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

