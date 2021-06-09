Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.950-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.300-2.400 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.07.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.35. The company had a trading volume of 778,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $229.17 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

