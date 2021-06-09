Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKRO. Guggenheim began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.88.

AKRO stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $87,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,442. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

