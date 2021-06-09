Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. 13,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,159. The firm has a market cap of $515.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.38. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66.

In other news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,410,174.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 413,242 shares of company stock worth $5,549,948 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

