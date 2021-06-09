Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insider Ronald A. Robinson Sells 150 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total value of $22,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,221,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alamo Group stock opened at $151.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.89. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alamo Group by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 287,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,216 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,774,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

