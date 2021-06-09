Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 11,575 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $930,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,355,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen Trundle sold 8,425 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $672,315.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $1,722,742.77.

On Friday, May 28th, Stephen Trundle sold 12,561 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $1,029,625.17.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,087 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,159,219.23.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $1,283,829.18.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,605,342.25.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $1,804,600.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.96. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,666,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.