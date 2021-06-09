Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Shares of ALK stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.67. 18,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,494.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,224 shares of company stock worth $7,463,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

