Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Separately, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of Albany International stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.48. 1,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,802. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.84. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,391,000 after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after acquiring an additional 231,744 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after acquiring an additional 143,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 340.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after acquiring an additional 485,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

