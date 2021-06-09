Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Albemarle by 963.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,969,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.85. 16,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,124. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.12.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.