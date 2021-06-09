Alchemix Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Alchemix has a total market cap of $204.12 million and $1.00 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for about $719.58 or 0.01979633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00068668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.91 or 0.00907623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.80 or 0.08946058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00049315 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.