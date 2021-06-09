Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,173 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PMAR remained flat at $$30.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,722. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.