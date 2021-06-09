Alera Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,344.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 705,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,257,000 after buying an additional 676,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after buying an additional 308,272 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 565,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after buying an additional 195,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,826,000 after buying an additional 149,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,282,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $110.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,122. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $113.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.14.

