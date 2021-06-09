Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $334,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 651.8% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.43. 504,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,039,666. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

