Alera Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $165.69. 86,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253,484. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $436.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

